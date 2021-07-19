Barclays PLC Purchases 9,415 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.