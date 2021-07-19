Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

