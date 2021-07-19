Barclays PLC Raises Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Mid Bancshares worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $39.35 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

