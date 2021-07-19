Sanjay Dhawan Sells 14,318 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

