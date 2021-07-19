Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,595,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

