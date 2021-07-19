Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $1,419,800.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 20,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,419,800.00.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $244.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

