The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $84.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,341,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

