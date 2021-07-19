Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Twynam Investments Proprietary Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Twynam Investments Proprietary sold 2,000,000 shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK opened at $1.69 on Monday. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
