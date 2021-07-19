Profund Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Carter’s stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.