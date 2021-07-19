Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

