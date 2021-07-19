Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.94 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,996 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AU. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

