Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

