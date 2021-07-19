Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 41,434 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

