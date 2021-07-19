Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,069,519 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 266.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 140,033 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,071 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.33 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

