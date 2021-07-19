NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,490.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 15661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,490 ($19.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £696.89 million and a P/E ratio of 377.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is £390.80.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.