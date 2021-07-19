Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

