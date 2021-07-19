IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

