Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Bimini Capital Management has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.