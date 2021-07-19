Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $51,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $326.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,462. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

