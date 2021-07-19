Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Conn’s worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Conn’s by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,188 shares of company stock worth $7,939,528. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.