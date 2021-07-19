Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $447.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

