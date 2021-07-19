UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $347,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,504.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,489 shares of company stock valued at $22,240,266. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

