Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.