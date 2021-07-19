Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $785.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.