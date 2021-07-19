Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

