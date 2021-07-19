Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPH. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $49.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

