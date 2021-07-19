Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,259 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,259 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $60.49 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58.

