NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

