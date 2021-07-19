Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSSS opened at $13.03 on Monday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 230.24%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

