RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 111.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 537,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.02 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

