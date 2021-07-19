Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Professional Planning purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

