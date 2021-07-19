Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ENVX opened at $17.70 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 2,142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,998.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

