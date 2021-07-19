Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
