Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

