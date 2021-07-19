Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $134,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.41 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $322.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

