Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,354 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of International Seaways worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.00 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

