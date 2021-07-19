Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

