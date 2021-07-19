Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.65.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE JHG opened at $39.42 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

