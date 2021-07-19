Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

