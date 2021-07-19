Citigroup Inc. Invests $267,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

