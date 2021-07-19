Citigroup Inc. Invests $267,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.