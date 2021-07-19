Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $27.68 on Monday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

