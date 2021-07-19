Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Sells $1,820,445.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $361.97 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

