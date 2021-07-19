18,924 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

