Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 11,026 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,165,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,934,404.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

MEDP opened at $182.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

