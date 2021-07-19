Kevin T. Hogan Sells 41,000 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

