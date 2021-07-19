UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 252 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

