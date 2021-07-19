Comparing Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 3.00 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.45, indicating a potential downside of 94.62%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

