Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 16,209 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,209 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $2,616,618.87.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.