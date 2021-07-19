SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,272 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

ALEC opened at $33.11 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

