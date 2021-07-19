SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,225 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,358,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

ACCO stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

