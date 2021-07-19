SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,560 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.